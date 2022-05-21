Don’t know what future holds but as I haven’t 100% made up my mind, reveals Christian Eriksen
Today at 3:29 PM
Amidst questions about his future, Christian Eriksen has admitted that he doesn’t know where he will go but confessed that he does have an idea and that Brentford are in the mix. The Danish midfielder signed a six-month contract with the Bees in January and has impressed in his short spell.
Following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer, fans and critics alike were worried if the Danish midfielder would live, let alone play football again. But while Eriksen recovered and was implanted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator), it meant that his career in Italy was over because of the rules they have over players playing with an ICD. However, having terminated his contract at Inter Milan, Eriksen signed a short-term deal with Brentford in January 2022.
It stunned quite a few fans but the 30-year-old has more than impressed during his short spell at the club, turning them from relegation contenders to a mid-table club. So much so, that Eriksen has had interest from several Premier league big-wigs but the Dane admitted that he doesn’t “know what the future holds”. But he added that any decision will be made “from a sporting perspective but also be a family perspective” and that “Brentford are definitely in the category of one of the clubs”.
"I don't know what the future holds. It will be a decision from a sporting perspective but also be a family perspective going into the decision of where we're going to go. "They (Brentford) are, they definitely are. I haven't made up my mind 100% of where I'm going. I have an idea, but what's going to happen I don't know. But Brentford are definitely in the category of one of the clubs,” Eriksen said, reported Goal.
