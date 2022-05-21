Don’t know what future holds but as I haven’t 100% made up my mind, reveals Christian Eriksen

It stunned quite a few fans but the 30-year-old has more than impressed during his short spell at the club, turning them from relegation contenders to a mid-table club. So much so, that Eriksen has had interest from several Premier league big-wigs but the Dane admitted that he doesn’t “know what the future holds”. But he added that any decision will be made “from a sporting perspective but also be a family perspective” and that “Brentford are definitely in the category of one of the clubs”.