The fans and the players got us through to Premier League safety, exclaims Frank Lampard
Today at 3:40 PM
Frank Lampard has praised fans and players for their display of fighting spirit on the pitch during their game against Crystal Palace to seal their safety and extend their tenure in the Premier League. The Toffees secured a 3-2 victory over Palace on Thursday to stave off relegation fears.
Everton hosted Crystal Palace for Premier League action in a high-stakes match that had huge implications on the ongoing relegation rat race. The Toffees needed a win to ensure they continue their 68-year top-flight stay.
Palace started the game brightly as Jean-Philippe Mateta met a freekick to nod the ball home in the 21st minute to break the deadlock. Jordan Ayew, who moments before was lucky to escape a sending off scored the second goal for the visitors in the 36th minute.
The situation looked bleak at that moment although Everton rallied back to clutch all three points. Michael Keane dispatched the ball home expertly in the 54th minute to orchestrate their comeback. Richarlison equalized for the home side in the 75th minute as he lashed a powerful effort home.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was there at the right place at the right time to head the ball home in the 85th minute and seal all three points for the Merseyside club. Everton boss Lampard was quick to praise everyone involved in sealing the best result possible.
"What we've just seen, it's Premier League safety, it's not Champions League. But what it means to the club and circumstances they were given in. The character of this club, the fans, players, just got us through. The spirit of the club was immense. There are a lot of people who work so hard for that, the players, the board, the fans, my staff. It's a huge night for Everton and now we want to take that forward,” Lampard told Sky Sports.
"Everyone can see the heart and the soul of the team, that's why we stayed up. When I arrived at the club there were cracks, now it's time to restock and learn. There's a reason why we're here,” he added.
