Said to our players that it’s just football game and to focus on how they’ll play, admits Pep Guardiola

It has seen many wonder whether the Cityzens and Pep Guardiola are under any pressure especially after they lost the chance to lift a Champions League trophy following a shock defeat to Real Madrid. But Pep Guardiola has revealed that he has taken the pressure off the game by telling his players to ignore the occasion and remember that it’s “just a football game”. He also added that their focus is more on what Aston Villa will do and less on what could be if they lose the game.