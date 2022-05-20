Reports | Newcastle United set to open contract talks with Eddie Howe
Today at 3:33 PM
According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are set to hand Eddie Howe a new contract in the near future with the club having already opened contract talks with the Englishman. The former Bournemouth boss arrived in November but played a key role in securing the Magpies’ place in the top tier.
Despite Newcastle United thriving under Eddie Howe, few expect the Englishman to stay at the club beyond his current contract, especially with the Magpies aiming for European football. However, reports have indicated that the club’s hierarchy have been very impressed with the way Howe and his coaching team have turned the team around. The former Bournemouth boss replaced Steve Bruce in November and has not only secured the club’s place in the Premier League but could also earn them a top-half finish.
However, that is if results elsewhere go their way and it has seen the Daily Mail report that the work he has done so far could see Eddie Howe get a new contract. The report has revealed that Newcastle are keen on rewarding Howe for securing their place in the league and his nomination for the manager of the year, and have been in talks with the Englishman for some time now over a new deal. That could see Howe get a raise on his current £4 million per year salary alongside adding a few years to his two-and-half-year deal.
The report has also indicated that the club want negotiations over before the start of the 2022/23 season as Howe will play a key part in the summer window alongside future director of football Dan Ashworth. The latter’s arrival at the club has been delayed because of issues over compensation between Brighton and Newcastle but the Magpies are confident that both men will have their futures solved in time.
