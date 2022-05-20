Reports | Newcastle United set to open contract talks with Eddie Howe

However, that is if results elsewhere go their way and it has seen the Daily Mail report that the work he has done so far could see Eddie Howe get a new contract. The report has revealed that Newcastle are keen on rewarding Howe for securing their place in the league and his nomination for the manager of the year, and have been in talks with the Englishman for some time now over a new deal. That could see Howe get a raise on his current £4 million per year salary alongside adding a few years to his two-and-half-year deal.