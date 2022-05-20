Reports | Barcelona pushing to sign Marcos Alonso this summer despite financial issues

Furthermore, Barcelona’s financial issues mean that they can’t afford to sign any players without letting go a few although no moves have materialized as of yet. Reports have indicated that Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umiti and a few others have been put up for sale in order to get funds in although no club has taken a bite yet. Goal has also reported that the La Liga giants have already completed moves for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but Xavi Hernandez wants a few more players to reinforce the team.