Reports | Barcelona pushing to sign Marcos Alonso this summer despite financial issues
Today at 3:09 PM
According to Goal, Barcelona are keen on getting a deal done for Marcos Alonso this summer despite their and Chelsea’s financial issues that could scupper the move. The Spanish wing-back is reportedly keen on signing for the La Liga giants and has reportedly been in talks over a move.
Despite finding a new lease on life at Chelsea following Ben Chilwell’s injury, reports, over the last few weeks, have indicated that Marcos Alonso has been keen on leaving the club. The Spaniard has only one year left on his current contract with the Blues and negotiations have reportedly stopped. That combined with interest from Barcelona in the 31-year-old has seen the club open to letting Alonso go but only for the right price.
However, while Barcelona have been in talks with both parties over a move, any deal can only be done after Chelsea’s ownership issues are solved. But despite that, Goal has reported that the La Liga giants are overly keen on bringing Alonso to the Camp Nou especially with the wing-back also keen on a deal getting done. Chelsea, on the other hand, are relaxed over the situation as they believe that they’ve got the upper hand despite their ownership situation.
Furthermore, Barcelona’s financial issues mean that they can’t afford to sign any players without letting go a few although no moves have materialized as of yet. Reports have indicated that Frenkie de Jong, Samuel Umiti and a few others have been put up for sale in order to get funds in although no club has taken a bite yet. Goal has also reported that the La Liga giants have already completed moves for Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie but Xavi Hernandez wants a few more players to reinforce the team.
