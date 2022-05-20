Ousmane Dembele can be the best in the world and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez
Today at 4:20 PM
Xavi Hernandez has admitted that Ousmane Dembele has the potential to be the best player in his position and reaffirmed his position in convincing the French winger to stay at the club. The Frenchman’s current deal at the Camp Nou expires this summer and he could move away to greener pastures.
Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 after establishing himself as one of the exciting wingers in European football. The French winger’s time at the Blaugrana has been rife with injuries and disciplinary issues although the winger has shone in the limited time he has featured for the Spanish giants.
The World Cup has been in marvelous form for the Catalan club as he tops La Liga's assist charts with 13 assists in just 20 games this season. The 25-year-old’s current deal expires this summer and talks have not been successful in Barcelona’s efforts to keep the Frenchman at the club.
The former Rennes man has attracted attention from several clubs such as Manchester United, Newcastle, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, etc, and could sign for any interested parties on a free transfer. Barcelona manager Xavi has reiterated his stance of keeping the Frenchman at the club due to his ability. Xavi urged Dembele to commit to fresh terms and highlighted his potential in being the best in the world.
"I hope he can stay with us. I have already said it and I have no problem repeating it again. He can be the best in the world in his position. The club is working for the present and the future. Ousmane is an important footballer and I hope he decides to stay. I'd sign his new contract immediately,” Xavi told reporters in a press conference.
"I can only speak since I took charge and he is being exemplary in how he trains, his attitude, commitment and his involvement. I don't know how he was before but I see him motivated, happy and with a very winning character. It's not a surprise that he'd come to training on his day off. He's a great professional,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.