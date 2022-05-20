Ousmane Dembele can be the best in the world and I hope he stays, reveals Xavi Hernandez

Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2017 after establishing himself as one of the exciting wingers in European football . The French winger’s time at the Blaugrana has been rife with injuries and disciplinary issues although the winger has shone in the limited time he has featured for the Spanish giants.

The World Cup has been in marvelous form for the Catalan club as he tops La Liga 's assist charts with 13 assists in just 20 games this season. The 25-year-old’s current deal expires this summer and talks have not been successful in Barcelona’s efforts to keep the Frenchman at the club.

The former Rennes man has attracted attention from several clubs such as Manchester United , Newcastle, Chelsea , Bayern Munich , etc, and could sign for any interested parties on a free transfer. Barcelona manager Xavi has reiterated his stance of keeping the Frenchman at the club due to his ability. Xavi urged Dembele to commit to fresh terms and highlighted his potential in being the best in the world.

"I hope he can stay with us. I have already said it and I have no problem repeating it again. He can be the best in the world in his position. The club is working for the present and the future. Ousmane is an important footballer and I hope he decides to stay. I'd sign his new contract immediately,” Xavi told reporters in a press conference.