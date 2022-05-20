Marco Rose sacked by Borussia Dortmund after solitary season
Today at 5:31 PM
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that they have parted ways with Marco Rose as manager after spending just one season as the German club’s manager in a season that was utimately fruitless as they ended the campaign trophyless. Rose had replaced Lucas Favre as coach in the previous summer.
Marco Rose cemented his status as one of the best upcoming managers during his time at RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. The German manager was hired as Dortmund coach in the summer as the German club looked to usher in a new era beginning from this season. It did not go according to plan for Rose's side as they failed to mount a consistent title bid in the race for domestic glory.
Dortmund's issues in Europe is understood to be the main reason behind Rose's departure. The German club suffered a disappointing campaign in the Champions League as they were eliminated from the competition in the group stage before suffering a shock a 6-4 loss on aggregate to Rangers in the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League.
Dortmund did manage to improve their form in the Bundesliga compared to last season as they finished a place and five points better off than last term.
The 45-year-old leaves Dortmund after recording only 27 wins in the 47 games he was in charge of the club. The German side released a statement confirming Rose's sacking.
“Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose are ending their collaboration. This is the result of an intensive season analysis on Thursday, in which Rose was joined by Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO), Michael Zorc (Sports Director), Sebastian Kehl (Head of the Licensed Players Department) and Matthias Sammer (external consultant). 'Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl would like to thank Marco Rose for the work he has done, his great commitment and the trusting discussions and wish him all the best for his private and sporting future,” read the statement.
BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 20, 2022
Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity 👏 pic.twitter.com/xpz6eBjS8T
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.