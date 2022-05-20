Marco Rose sacked by Borussia Dortmund after solitary season

“Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund and coach Marco Rose are ending their collaboration. This is the result of an intensive season analysis on Thursday, in which Rose was joined by Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO), Michael Zorc (Sports Director), Sebastian Kehl (Head of the Licensed Players Department) and Matthias Sammer (external consultant). 'Hans-Joachim Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl would like to thank Marco Rose for the work he has done, his great commitment and the trusting discussions and wish him all the best for his private and sporting future,” read the statement.