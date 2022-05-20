Kylian Mbappe has agreements with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, reveals Fayza Lamari
Today at 8:08 PM
Kylian Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari has confirmed that he has an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in place with him now set to decide his future. The Frenchman is considered to be one of the best players in the world and has less than two months left on his current contract.
Over the last year only one issue has plagued football and that has been Kylian Mbappe’s future although things were pushed towards the end of the season by the forward. But that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from linking the forward with a move away although the front-runners have reportedly been Real Madrid. Yet with less than two months left on his contract, reports have indicated that the Los Blancos have already tabled an offer alongside PSG.
However, ESPN has reported that both Real Madrid and PSG are confused as to what the forward will do as the uncertainty around the Frenchman continues to grow. But Fayza Lamari has confirmed that the 23-year-old does have agreements in place with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisians made a late contract offer to the forward earlier this week and Mbappe’s mother further added that the decision is now solely in his hands.
“We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide. The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision,” Fayza told Kora Plus.
