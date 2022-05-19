What happens outside doesn’t affect us at all as we’re used to it, proclaims Carlo Ancelotti
Yesterday at 8:13 PM
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has played down rumours about a move for Kylian Mbappe and admitted that the talks doesn’t affect his squad as they are used to it. The Frenchman has less than two months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
While Real Madrid have made it to the final of the Champions League, the focus has been more on whether or not they’ll sign Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos have been furiously pursuing the Frenchman for more than three years and have been heavily linked with a move almost every season. Not only that, they reportedly even submitted an official bid last summer but that was turned down by PSG.
However, with less than two months left on the forward’s contract, the rumour mill has been in full-swing although reports have indicated that PSG have given up trying to tie him down to a new contract. That leaves the road open for Real Madrid although they’re yet to confirm anything but despite that, Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that his squad is not distracted by the talk. The Los Blancos boss also added hat the only thing on both his and his squad’s mind “is the final”.
"We're used to these things. We're focused. The atmosphere is very good. What happens outside, and what's talked about, doesn't affect us at all. Nobody asks me about [Mbappe]. I spend my time at [Madrid's training ground] Valdebebas, in my car and at home. Sometimes I like to go to Madrid's good restaurants, but nobody asks me about that... The only thing I have in mind is the final,” Ancelotti said, reported ESPN.
