Think Harry Kane is likely to win something at Tottenham rather than Manchester United, proclaims Teddy Sheringham

Today at 7:25 PM
Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has insisted that Harry Kane has more of a chance to win major trophies under Antonio Conte than United at the moment although he acknowledged that it would be hard to turn United down. Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs.
Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football since his breakthrough with Tottenham in the 2014-15 season.
Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham last summer by saying that he had a gentlemen's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that would allow him to leave in the summer. The alleged agreement was not honored and Levy rejected the interest expressed by the reigning Premier League champions for the English striker’s service.
The Spurs striker was in poor form at the start of the season but has returned to his goalscoring best under Antonio Conte as they look to make a strong end to the season by finishing in a Champions League qualifying position. City have secured the signing of Erling Haaland making the Manchester club an unlikely destination ahead of the 2022-23 campaign although reports have suggested that the red side of Manchester could make a move for Kane.
Former Spurs and United striker Teddy Sheringham has asserted that the striker should stay at Spurs as they are in better shape at the moment rather than the uncertainty surrounding Old Trafford.
“ Manchester United are falling down the pecking order for big players, but having said that, they are still a massive club, they’re still a massive draw. If they do come calling, it’ll be hard for Harry Kane to turn them down. Even if they’re not in any European competitions next season, it would still be a very tough thing to say no to Manchester United,” Sheringham told Genting Casino.
“I would say Tottenham have the better chance of winning trophies at the minute. I think Kane is more likely to win something at Tottenham with [Antonio] Conte in charge rather than at Manchester United at the moment,” he added.
