Reports | Barcelona looking to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer
Today at 2:55 PM
According to Sport, Barcelona are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window and have shortlisted Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as their top target. The 30-year-old has only one year left on his current deal and has reportedly rejected an extension from the club.
Once considered to be one of the best defenders on the planet, injuries and other issues has seen Kalidou Koulibaly fall down the pecking order. However, that hasn’t stopped the Senegalese international from thriving for the Serie A side with him making well over 300 appearances. But while the 30-year-old was once linked with a world record fee move away, that hasn’t happened for a few years with the defender reportedly happy in Italy.
But with only one year left on his current contract, Napoli’s attempts to get Kalidou Koulibaly to sign an extension haven’t worked out. Instead, the defender has reportedly rejected the latest attempt at a contract extension and Sport has reported that it could see him leave this summer. The report has indicated that Barcelona are looking to sign defensive reinforcements and have shortlisted Koulibaly as their top target.
That is despite reports of a €60 million fee for the defender although the club are confident that they can bring that figure down. Furthermore, the La Liga giants are set to let go of more than a few stars including Sergino Dest, Samuel Umiti and a few others and thus believe they can offer Koulibaly a chance to thrive. Sport has further reported that Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has asked the club to bring the Napoli defender in although they’re yet to open talks with Napoli.
