Reports | Barcelona looking to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this summer

That is despite reports of a €60 million fee for the defender although the club are confident that they can bring that figure down. Furthermore, the La Liga giants are set to let go of more than a few stars including Sergino Dest, Samuel Umiti and a few others and thus believe they can offer Koulibaly a chance to thrive. Sport has further reported that Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has asked the club to bring the Napoli defender in although they’re yet to open talks with Napoli.