Reports | Arsenal weighing options after Manchester City set £55 million price for Gabriel Jesus
Today at 5:55 PM
According to ESPN, Arsenal are still considering whether to sign Gabriel Jesus or not after Manchester City placed a £55 million price-tag on his head. The Gunners are reportedly looking to sign two strikers this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian international.
Having said Erling Haaland, reports have indicated that Manchester City are keen on letting a few players leave with Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus reportedly on that list. That has seen Arsenal linked with a move for the latter as the North London side are keen on signing a striker this summer. The club have been linked with a move for Jesus in the past but nothing has materialized although reports have indicated that talks over a move have begun.
However, ESPN has revealed that Arsenal have now taken a step back and are weighing up their options after Manchester City placed a £55 million price-tag on Jesus. The 25-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and thus City’s fee has reportedly stunned the North Londoners. But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Jesus to the club and talks are still ongoing although he is no longer the only target they are looking at.
Reports have indicated that Lautaro Martinez is in the running alongside LOSC Lille’s Jonathan David although any move depends on where the club finish on the Premier League table. Furthermore, ESPN has reported that the Gunners have also held initial talks with Paulo Dybala’s agents over a potential move as a free-agent although things are yet to get serious. However, Jesus is reportedly keen on leaving City this summer amidst a lack of game-time and has had interest from others which could complicate any Arsenal move.
