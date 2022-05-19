Reports | Arsenal weighing options after Manchester City set £55 million price for Gabriel Jesus

However, ESPN has revealed that Arsenal have now taken a step back and are weighing up their options after Manchester City placed a £55 million price-tag on Jesus. The 25-year-old has only one year left on his current contract and thus City’s fee has reportedly stunned the North Londoners. But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on bringing Jesus to the club and talks are still ongoing although he is no longer the only target they are looking at.