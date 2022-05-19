Mohamed Salah should sign new contract as club suits him, insists Jamie Carragher

Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the most electrifying wingers in European football due to his prolificacy and high work ethic. The Egyptian has already scored 155 goals in 252 appearances for the Merseyside club across all competitions. The Liverpool winger has been instrumental in their quest to seal a historic quadruple this season as he has already notched up 30 goals and registered 16 assists across all competitions.

The Egyptian skipper’s current deal at the English side expires next summer and talks between the club and the player haven’t reached a compromise so far. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from England if the contract situation doesn’t improve within the summer.

Salah has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich , Barcelona, and Real Madrid etc as his next potential destination. Former Liverpool star Carragher insisted that Salah would not have it better elsewhere due to the connection he has with Liverpool and urged the Egyptian to sign an extension.

"Obviously I'm desperate for Mo Salah to sign and I think he should sign. He was a very good player - now he's become a superstar. Gini Wijnaldum was one of them. [Philippe] Coutinho was one of them. Emre Can was another one, who wasn't quite at that level. But these are three players who thought maybe they deserved more off Liverpool in terms of wages,” Carragher told Sky Sports.