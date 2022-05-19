I can understand Cesar Azpilicueta's thoughts that a cycle has come to its end, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke candidly about Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta’s future at the club as he admitted that he would understand if the fullback’s time at the club has come to its natural end. The 32-year-old has been the center of transfer speculation throughout the season.
Chelsea signed Cesar Azpilicueta from Marseille in 2012 after winning four major honours with the French club. The Spanish defender has established himself as one of the bedrocks of the club with his reliable performances and all-around abilities.
The Spanish international has made 474 appearances for the Blues while scoring 17 goals and registering 53 assists across all competitions. The Chelsea skipper has won two Premier League titles, one Champions League, and one FA Cup during his stint at the club.
Numerous reports have emerged throughout the campaign that Barcelona would try to sign the defender if an exit was sanctioned. A clause in his contract which was triggered meant the defender's current deal was extended after hitting a specific number of appearances but Tuchel has asserted that the club has remained in conversation to release him after spending a decade at the club.
“Given his personal situation I can understand these thoughts that maybe a cycle is at its end, Then his extension kicked in at the same time and he loves the club, he loves the challenge, he loves to be here and he is our captain. Given the fact we lose already key defenders, it’s not the ideal scenario to think about losing Azpi, even if I can understand his personal point of view,” Tuchel said in a press conference.
"At some point, if you are a legend, which he is, you deserve maybe also from me and the club, a second look at it, is there is maybe an exception from the rule and we are still in this process. This is what we have to find out. We still have time because we are also in a privileged position where we have a contract. We have to see,” he added.
