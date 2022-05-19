A big disappointment to lose a big final in Europe, admits Giovanni van Bronckhorst 

The Europa League final was held in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt with the German side walking away victorious after a hard-fought match between the two took the time to extra time and then subsequently penalties. The German side made the better start to the game as Daichi Kamada drives into the penalty area and drew a save out of Rangers keeper Allan McGregor.

The goalkeeper made a couple of other saves to keep his side in the game but the Scottish side fashioned their own chances to keep Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp busy. Both sides couldn’t be separated in regular time and tired legs showed their fatigue to drag the match to a tense affair of penalty shootouts. Most of the penalties were expertly dispatched with just Aaron Ramsey seeing his crucial spot-kick saved by Trapp.

Rafael Santos Borre remained calm to slot his deciding penalty expertly to win the German side their claim their first European trophy in 42 years. Rangers have the tough task of playing Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup final and coach Bronckhorst has expressed his sorrow off missing out on European glory.

"Of course it's not going to be easy to get them ready because it's emotional. We are hurt and disappointed. We had the biggest game of the year last night but we have to play on Saturday. But we will do it, we will be ready for Saturday and try to end the season with a trophy,” Van Bronckhorst told reporters after the game.