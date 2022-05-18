This Liverpool group is really really special, exclaims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that this Liverpool side is really special to get all three points from their fixture against Southampton despite making nine changes to the team that won the FA Cup on Saturday. Liverpool claimed a 2-1 victory over the Saints on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp was forced to tinker with his squad and made significant changes from the team that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane not featuring for the Reds.

The home side started the game brightly as Nathan Redmond rifled the ball home after it took a slight deflection off James Milner for a sensational goal in the 13th minute. The Merseyside club responded in an emphatic fashion though, when Takumi Minamino lashed his shot onto the roof of the net in the 27th minute.

Reds defender Joe Gomez had to replaced at halftime due to an ankle inury leaving Liverpool lacking quality at the back although Joel Matip became the hero for his side as he headed home a deflected effort in the 67th minute to give his side the lead.

Manchester City would need a win on Sunday against Aston Villa to seal a fourth league title under Pep Guardiola. A lose or draw for City would mean that Liverpool can catapult their rivals to title glory if they manage to win against Wolves. Klopp revealed his admiration for the side in taking home all three points.

“Making nine changes and this kind of performance is exceptional. We would have much more problems if we'd played the guys who played 120 minutes on Saturday. After making nine changes, if it didn't work out it was my responsibility, now it worked out it's the boys' responsibility. I thought they did exceptionally well,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

"I'm so happy about the performance it was a bit touching. Wow. These boys. It's like having Ferraris in the garage. I expect them to react like they react but it's not normal it's special. This group is really, really special,” he added.