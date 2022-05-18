Liverpool will sell Mohamed Salah and keep Sadio Mane, claims Noel Whelan

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has turned Liverpool into one of the best teams in the world with their immense contributions. The Liverpool duo has combined for 390 goal contributions during their time together at Anfield and have been instrumental in guiding Liverpool to several trophies during their stint at the club.

Liverpool are hopeful of winning a historic quadruple this season after claiming the FA Cup and the League Cup so far. The Merseyside club will be hoping to rely on their consistent stars to carve out an unprecedented legacy at the club.

The Liverpool duo’s current deal at the English club is set to expire at the end of next season and speculation continues to mount over their future at the club. Whelan has suggested that Liverpool will opt to sell Salah for a younger replacement while Mane will be kept at the club.

"They [Liverpool] are going to have to capitalise on somebody, in my opinion. That big potential transfer fee could do a lot of good. It could be Mane, or it could be Salah. One of the two, I believe, will be leaving this summer. For me personally, I’m expecting it to be Salah. Mane is looking more and more like the one who will be sticking around, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Whelan told Football Insider.