Liverpool will sell Mohamed Salah and keep Sadio Mane, claims Noel Whelan
Today at 4:40 PM
Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes that Liverpool will capitalize on a potential sale for one of their star players and admitted that the club is likely to keep Sadio Mane rather than Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool duo have been linked with an exit due to their contractual situation.
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah has turned Liverpool into one of the best teams in the world with their immense contributions. The Liverpool duo has combined for 390 goal contributions during their time together at Anfield and have been instrumental in guiding Liverpool to several trophies during their stint at the club.
Liverpool are hopeful of winning a historic quadruple this season after claiming the FA Cup and the League Cup so far. The Merseyside club will be hoping to rely on their consistent stars to carve out an unprecedented legacy at the club.
The Liverpool duo’s current deal at the English club is set to expire at the end of next season and speculation continues to mount over their future at the club. Whelan has suggested that Liverpool will opt to sell Salah for a younger replacement while Mane will be kept at the club.
"They [Liverpool] are going to have to capitalise on somebody, in my opinion. That big potential transfer fee could do a lot of good. It could be Mane, or it could be Salah. One of the two, I believe, will be leaving this summer. For me personally, I’m expecting it to be Salah. Mane is looking more and more like the one who will be sticking around, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Whelan told Football Insider.
"When you are bringing in these young players and they’re performing as well as Luis Diaz is – it does almost put the writing on the wall. One of them [Salah or Mane] might well have to go in order to get that capital and rejuvenate that team,” he added.
