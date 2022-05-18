Am confident about Erik ten Hag at Manchester United but board needs to back him, reveals Daley Blind

Manchester United have endured a turbulent campaign so far as they have fallen well short of expectations placed on them at the beginning of the season. The sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no effect on the rest of the season as the Red Devils failed to overturn their fortunes to make a strong end to the campaign.

Old Trafford is set to welcome a new manager at the start of next season as Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is set to take charge of the English side. The Dutchman is set to inherit a squad that is set to record their worst-ever Premier League finish following their final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Dutch manager will be burdened with overhauling the squad and implementing his own philosophy

"Erik ten Hag is a great guy. It’s not an easy job, of course, but he doesn’t run away from it either. He takes up the challenge. I am quite confident in him at Manchester United but he needs the board behind him. At Ajax he had [Edwin] Van der Sar and [Marc] Overmars behind him whatever happened, also in bad times. I hope he gets the time there, he is one of the best managers around,” Blind told YouTube channel Bij Andy in de Auto.