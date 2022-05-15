We are sad but at the same time proud, proclaims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel asserted that the London club put up a spectacular performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup final despite their eventual loss and admitted that he held no regrets over the match. Chelsea suffered the ignominy of penalty shootout heartbreak as Liverpool claimed a 6-5 shootout win.

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a dramatic and tense affair in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium. Liverpool was on top early as Luis Diaz was sent through on goal in the eighth minute but Edouard Mendy denied him to keep the score level.

Chelsea responded in a similar fashion afterward with Christian Pulisic putting his effort narrowly wide in the 23rd minute after some excellent play from Mason Mount. Pulisic then put Marcos Alonso through on goal but Alisson was off his line to deny the Chelsea fullback.

Chelsea was the better team after the break with the American winger again drawing a sensational save from Alisson before Alonso struck the crossbar from a freekick on the right. Neither teams were able to score the opening goal of the contest in normal time and spot-kicks were required for the second time this season between the pair after extra-time failed to bear any fruit.

It was heartbreak for Chelsea in the spot-kicks as Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount missed their respective penalties to allow Liverpool to win the trophy. Tuchel insisted that he has no regrets over how the game panned out and praised his side for their performance.

“Like in the last final, in the Carabao Cup, it's no regrets. I told the team I'm proud. We were sure that we would be competitive and make life very difficult for Liverpool. We did it again. We struggled in the first 15 minutes but then we were excellent for the whole match,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.

“We also created a lot of chances. We deserved it, as they deserved it as well, but again we lose on penalties. I have to digest it and keep on going. That's life in sports,” he added.