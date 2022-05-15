Was an incredible game and I’m so proud of the boys, admits Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool continued their pursuit of a historic quadruple by claiming a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Liverpool started the game brightly with Luis Diaz, in particular, offering some dangerous attacking impetus.

The Merseyside club suffered a major blow when they lost Mohamed Salah to injury although Diogo Jota put a good chance just wide moments before half-time after replacing the Egyptian. Both sides were able to score the decisive goal in normal time and extra time didn't prove to be a solution as the score remained goalless.

Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot-kick in penalties but Edouard Mendy kept Chelsea alive in the contest when he saved Sadio Mane's penalty. His heroics were in vain as Mason Mount missed his crucial penalty and Kostas Tsimikas kept his composure to secure the FA Cup for his side.

“Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea. That's how small the margins are. I couldn't be more proud of my boys, the shift they put in, how hard they fought, the early changes. All of these things, missing good chances, overcoming good moments from Chelsea, then having really good moments ourselves,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

"Then in the penalty shootout, it was nerve-racking, but I really feel for Chelsea. For the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that's too hard. But for us I'm pretty happy. We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today,” he added.