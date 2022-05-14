Players and fans have reacted positively to make it a unified club, claims Frank Lampard
Today at 5:56 PM
Everton manager Frank Lampard has asserted that the players and fans have reacted positively to their relegation prospects to make it a unified club that will aim to survive the drop by the end of the season. The Toffees are currently 16th and are two points outside the relegation zone.
Everton appointed Rafael Benitez at the start of the season to mount a challenge to secure a European spot at the end of his season. The Spanish coach had proved his prowess of improving the club's fortunes and overachieving with his squads after his success at Newcastle United. It hasn't gone according to plan for Benitez as his Everton side were dragged into a relegation race and will look to retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.
Frank Lampard was hired as Benitez’s replacement in late January and he has managed to improve their form and results in the battle for survival. The Merseyside club are one of the Premier League's founding members and has never been relegated although time will tell if they will play in the Championship next season.
Lampard’s side has picked up seven points in their last three games. The Toffees have played 35 games so far and will have two fixtures at home to round off their campaign from the remaining three games. Everton boss Lampard lauded the players and supporters for putting up a united front that has helped the team improve their results on the pitch.
"I think it's been a really good reaction from that tough moment. Players have reacted on the pitch, fans have reacted, and it's been a very unified club feel. We've picked up seven points in the three most recent games, we're happy with that,” Lampard told Sky Sports.
"We know we're in the critical phase of the season. Our focus has to be complete; cut out all the noise. I have to listen to the noise maybe, but the players can cut it out and turn up Sunday ready to perform. Two games at Goodison is a good thing for us, with our fans behind us,” he added.
