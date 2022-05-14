Players and fans have reacted positively to make it a unified club, claims Frank Lampard

Everton appointed Rafael Benitez at the start of the season to mount a challenge to secure a European spot at the end of his season. The Spanish coach had proved his prowess of improving the club's fortunes and overachieving with his squads after his success at Newcastle United. It hasn't gone according to plan for Benitez as his Everton side were dragged into a relegation race and will look to retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.