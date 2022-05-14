Erik ten Hag did a fantastic job at Ajax but we need to give him time at United, exclaims Cristiano Ronaldo
Today at 5:57 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is an experienced coach who did a fantastic job at Ajax although he asserted that the Dutchman will need ample time to turn things around at United. Ten Hag will take over the reins at Old Trafford ahead of next campaign.
Manchester United have endured a turbulent campaign this season as their results and showings have fallen well under expectations. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid the price for his shortcomings as he was relieved of his managerial duties in November. The English giants hired Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season while they mulled over their options.
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was confirmed as their next manager last month after a thorough and deliberate recruitment process. The Dutch boss who signed a contract with the Manchester club until 2025 led Ajax to their third Eredivisie title last week making it their third domestic title victory under his reign.
The Dutch manager will have to oversee an extensive rebuild at the English club and will be tasked with overhauling the squad in a bid to challenge major silverware across all competitions in the near future.
Cristiano Ronaldo who played Ten Hag’s Ajax in the Champions League in 2018, asserted that he is excited about the arrival of the 52-year-old but insisted that the Dutchman will need time to implement his philosophy at the club.
"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because if you have success all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year, we are going to win trophies,” Ronaldo told United’s website.
