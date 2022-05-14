Erik ten Hag did a fantastic job at Ajax but we need to give him time at United, exclaims Cristiano Ronaldo

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because if you have success all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that next year, we are going to win trophies,” Ronaldo told United’s website.