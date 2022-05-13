Reports | Robert Lewandowski not to extend his contract with Bayern Munich beyond 2022/23
Today at 3:46 PM
According to Sky Sports, Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich that he has no plans on extending his contract beyond the 2022/23 season as he wants a new challenge. The forward has spent the better part of the last decade with the Bavarian giants, netting 343 goals in the process.
Ever since he arrived at Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski has taken his game to new heights season after season with the Polish forward consistently thriving for the club. So much so, that the 33-year-old has netted an incredible 343 goals so far in just 373 appearances. That tally includes a record breaking 41 Bundesliga goals last season with Lewandowski taking things even further by netting 47 across all competitions this season.
However, with only fourteen months left on his current contract, reports have indicated that the Pole has been looking for a move away from Bayern. That has now been confirmed after several reports from within Germany revealed that Lewandowski has told the club that he has no intention of extending his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season. The two parties have been in negotiations and talks for more than a while but the 33-year-old reportedly wants a new challenge.
Sky Sports has further reported that the forward would like to leave the club this summer, rather than leave as a free-agent in the summer of 2023. That is reportedly what Bayern Munich are planning on doing as the club have no intention on losing the 33-year-old for free at the end of the 2022/23 season. Reports have already indicated that Bayern have set a price-tag of around €40 million for the 33-year-old with Barcelona and a few others keen on the move.
