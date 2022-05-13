Jurgen Klopp’s contract and Mohamed Salah’s renewal aren’t mutually exclusive, asserts John Barnes
Today at 6:14 PM
Liverpool legend John Barnes has opined that Jurgen Klopp’s new contract extension and any potential new contract for Mohamed Salah aren’t mutually exclusive. The German boss recently signed a two year extension until 2026 while Salah’s current contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.
With Jurgen Klopp having recently signed a contract extension until the end of the 2025/26 season, it had many wondering whether that would lead to Mohamed Salah signing one. The Egyptian has been arguably one of the best players on the planet this season but has only one year left on his contract with negotiations currently ongoing. However, reports have indicated that the Reds are still contemplating the 29-year-old’s future although they do, reportedly, have an agreement.
But with no deal materializing as of yet, fans and critics alike are concerned as to what happens if Liverpool don’t extend Salah’s contract. Yet in light of that, John Barnes believes that just because Klopp signed a new deal, doesn’t mean that Salah will sign one as well. The Liverpool legend admitted that “manager’s situations are different to players’ situations” and thus while talks are ongoing, securing Klopp’s future may mean nothing to the Egyptian.
“Jurgen's new contract and Mo Salah’s potential contract renewal aren’t mutually exclusive. Liverpool will want both Klopp and Salah to stay and it’s not a decision of one over the other. Klopp has signed for four more years but it doesn’t mean anything if they finish mid-table next year, he probably won’t be there. Managers’ situations are different to players’ situations,” Barnes said, reported Goal.
“They’ll have been talking to Salah about a new contract from the start of the season; Klopp committing his future will have nothing to do with it. These talks will continue for a long period of time. It’s easier to tie managers down as they’re not being touted to go to other clubs, unlike players. Salah will have more options than Klopp if he decides he wants to go somewhere else.”
