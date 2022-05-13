Jurgen Klopp’s contract and Mohamed Salah’s renewal aren’t mutually exclusive, asserts John Barnes

With Jurgen Klopp having recently signed a contract extension until the end of the 2025/26 season, it had many wondering whether that would lead to Mohamed Salah signing one. The Egyptian has been arguably one of the best players on the planet this season but has only one year left on his contract with negotiations currently ongoing. However, reports have indicated that the Reds are still contemplating the 29-year-old’s future although they do, reportedly, have an agreement.