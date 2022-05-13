Everybody is expecting us to go and win Europa League final, claims Ryan Kent

It saw them claim major scalps along the way as Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund, SC Braga and RB Leipzig to set up an almighty battle against Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. That has many believing that the Gers are now the favourites to lift the trophy and Ryan Kent is of the same opinion. The Rangers winger admitted that “everybody is expecting us to go and win, ourselves included”. He also added that the pressure is off them and onto Frankfurt, which should help his side.