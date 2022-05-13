Everybody is expecting us to go and win Europa League final, claims Ryan Kent
Today at 4:40 PM
Rangers winger Ryan Kent believes that everyone now expects the Gers to go on and win the Europa League final with the squad putting that pressure on themselves as well. The former Liverpool man also added that the journey to the final has been a beautiful struggle and something they’ve strived for.
After losing Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa in November, few gave Rangers a chance to lift the Scottish Premiership title or even to produce a deep run into the Europa League. But the Gers fought until the very end against Celtic, eventually losing out the title to their dreaded rivals. However, their Europa League journey has been rather impressive with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side creating history by reaching their first Europa League final in over fourteen years.
It saw them claim major scalps along the way as Rangers beat Borussia Dortmund, SC Braga and RB Leipzig to set up an almighty battle against Eintracht Frankfurt in the final. That has many believing that the Gers are now the favourites to lift the trophy and Ryan Kent is of the same opinion. The Rangers winger admitted that “everybody is expecting us to go and win, ourselves included”. He also added that the pressure is off them and onto Frankfurt, which should help his side.
"I don't think anyone going into this season would have expected Rangers to reach the final of this competition. It's a platform where we can really showcase ourselves under less pressure. All that changes now going into the final. Everybody is expecting us to go and win, ourselves included," Kent said, reported Sky Sports.
The Gers have come in leaps and bounds under Gerrard with the results only now being witnessed under Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s reign. However, the now Villa coach played a key role in creating this squad and Kent admitted that the team has been on a long journey for the last four years. He also added that it has been a “beautiful struggle” and this is an opportunity, he especially, is “relishing” to take.
"This has been a journey this team has been on for four years since we beat Ufa to get into the competition. That journey has been a beautiful struggle, each year we've wanted to progress further than the previous year and we've managed to do that getting to the final. On a personal level it's something I've always strived for in my career, to try and get to the top of European football, and it's an opportunity I'll be relishing," he added.
