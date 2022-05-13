Any contract extension I sign will be at end of next season, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 4:34 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that now is not the right time to discuss about his future and that any extension will be signed be at the end of the next season. The Spaniard has just one year left on his contract after the 2021/22 season ends and has been linked with a move away.
While Pep Guardiola has thrived and won every trophy available to him in England, the Spaniard has yet to lift that coveted Champions League crown with Manchester City. Not that the club haven’t gotten close as they’ve reached two semi-finals and a final under Guardiola’s tenure but have fallen short at each junction so far. It has many wondering as to whether the 51-year-old has taken City as far as he can and as to what lies ahead, with one year left on his current deal.
However, while Guardiola has indicated, in the past, that an international job does appeal to him, he still has a lot of work left to do at the club. But right now, his term at City is his longest of his managerial career and it saw the 51-year-old admit that any contract extension will only be signed “at the end of the next season”. He also added that he could stay for “10 more years” but needs time to see and make a decision.
"If I extend the contract it will be at the end of the next season. Before then it's not going to happen. It's many years and I have to see how the team and ourselves, how we are together. Knowing it, I would stay 10 more years. But we have to take time for that, absolutely. It's not time, absolutely in this season, or during the next season," Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.
The loss to Real Madrid, in incredible circumstances, had many wondering as to whether winning the Champions League is a part of his contract terms and details. However, Guardiola refuted that and instead revealed that the club are competing for every trophy and that losing the semi-final to Real doesn’t change his future.
"Absolutely not. We compete, for the margins, extremely well in the Champions League. So in my life, we won the Champions League in Barcelona with seven players who came from the academy. From the academy. Nothing changed my life. I was happy for that.
"Yes, I'm disappointed, we wanted to play the final, but it's not going to change my future or my past. The reason why we came here to England, it's already done. We wanted to do it, we did it,” he added.
