Reports | Manchester United closing in on move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong
Today at 1:47 PM
According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona are set to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong next summer for purely economical reasons and that Manchester United are his top suitor. The Dutch midfielder arrived to great pomp and circumstances in 2019 but hasn’t quite hit the same heights he managed at Ajax.
Over the last three odd years, few players have thrived as much as Frenkie de Jong despite the issues that Barcelona have been going through. The La Liga giants have been hit badly by financial troubles but more so by ineffective performances on the field with Lionel Messi and De Jong often their two best players. However, things have changed under Xavi Hernandez with De Jong finding a new lease of life in the Spaniard’s midfield.
But with the season coming to an end, reports have indicated that Barcelona are said to be open to selling Frenkie de Jong next summer and that has been confirmed by Gerard Romero. The transfer expert revealed that the La Liga giants are still going through a financial turmoil and thus are looking to offload a few players in order to keep their books above ground. Romero revealed that Manchester United are set to be his top suitor as the Red Devils are keen on reuniting future boss Erik ten Hag with his former Ajax star.
This comes after reports indicated that United were in the running to sign the 25-year-old next summer and that the deal is nearly done. Not only that, Romero further revealed that while things are moving very quickly over a deal between the two sides, there is still only a 95% chance that the Red Devils actually sign De Jong next summer. That is as Barcelona are still working things out and trying to figure out a situation where they can keep the 25-year-old and keep building a team.
