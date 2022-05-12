Pretty sure that Erling Haaland will adapt perfectly to our team, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 11:03 PM
In light of Manchester City signing Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola believes that the striker will fit perfectly in his squad and team with the move made in mind for the future. The Cityzens have won the race for the highly rated 21-year-old forward after they paid out his £51 million release clause.
Ever since his breakout season at RB Salzburg, it has seen Erling Haaland sit at the top of more than a few shortlists with the 21-year-old thriving for the Austrian side. However, his move to Borussia Dortmund only saw Haaland’s stock rise and rise, which has now earned him a move to Manchester City after the Premier League side paid out his £51 million release clause. It marks a serious step for the one of football’s most glittering young stars but there are still questions marks over Haaland.
The move has many wondering whether the forward will be able to cut it not only in the Premier League but in Pep Guardiola’s side although the Spaniard has brushed aside any concerns. The City boss admitted that the move is a good one for the future and believes that Haaland will “adapt perfectly to our team but for next season.” He also added that the 21-year-old is “an incredible young talent” and the club will do their best to help him settle.
"It is a decision for the club to make a good sign for the future. He can come for many, many years hopefully and I am pretty sure he will adapt perfectly to our team but for next season. The players make you a good manager. He is an incredible young talent, perfect age. I am pretty sure we are going to help him settle as best possible,” Guardiola said, reported Sky Sports.
