Pretty sure that Erling Haaland will adapt perfectly to our team, proclaims Pep Guardiola

The move has many wondering whether the forward will be able to cut it not only in the Premier League but in Pep Guardiola’s side although the Spaniard has brushed aside any concerns. The City boss admitted that the move is a good one for the future and believes that Haaland will “adapt perfectly to our team but for next season.” He also added that the 21-year-old is “an incredible young talent” and the club will do their best to help him settle.