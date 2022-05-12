Manchester United job is a difficult but great challenge, exclaims Erik ten Hag

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager last month after a thorough and deliberate recruitment process. The Manchester club will usher in a new era next season with current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag set to take over the hot seat at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Dutchman will have to oversee an extensive rebuild at the English club and will be tasked with overhauling the squad to fit in with his ethos. The 52-year-old who signed a contract with the Manchester club until 2025 led Ajax to their third Eredivisie title under his reign at the club.

Ten Hag will have a busy summer as he aims to bolster his squad with incomings with the club set to sanction several departures of key players such as Paul Pogba , Juan Mata , Nemanja Matic , Jesse Lingard although the Dutch boss admitted that he is excited to restore the club’s fortunes.

“It felt like a difficult but great challenge. That is the most beautiful thing there is. There is something to build at United and something to gain. Manchester United is such a big name in football history. It feels like a challenge to put the club back on track of winning. Old Trafford is nicknamed the Theatre of Dreams for a reason. It is a club with name, fame and allure in international football,” Ten Hag told GOAL.