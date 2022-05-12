100 percent my choice and I’m happy to leave at such high level, admits Giorgio Chiellini
Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed rumours that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season and confessed that he is happy to leave while he can still play his best football. The 37-year-old has spent just over seventeen years at the club and had one year left on his contract.
Despite his issues with injures, few defenders have been as consistent a presence in the Juventus backline as Giorgio Chiellini has been. The Italian has thrived and won nearly every trophy available to him during his time in Turin and even played a key part in Italy winning the 2020 Euros. But while he has one year left on his current contract, reports indicated that the 37-year-old was considering bringing an end to his 17 year tenure at Juventus.
That has been confirmed by Giorgio Chiellini himself as the defender admitted, in the aftermath of the 4-2 Coppa Italia defeat, that he will be leaving at the end of this season. The 37-year-old has been linked with a move to the MLS but could also potentially retire but Chiellini revealed nothing about his future and instead confessed that this is “my choice, 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level”.
"We had these ten magnificent years, [and] it’s up to the lads to continue now. I did everything I could, [and] I hope that I left something. On Monday, I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, [and] then, if I’ve still got something in the tank, I might have a run-out in Florence,” Chiellini said, reported Goal.
“It is my choice, 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I’ve said I didn’t want to finish struggling. I gave it my all. Soon, I will be the biggest Juventus fan! After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off."
