100 percent my choice and I’m happy to leave at such high level, admits Giorgio Chiellini

Despite his issues with injures, few defenders have been as consistent a presence in the Juventus backline as Giorgio Chiellini has been. The Italian has thrived and won nearly every trophy available to him during his time in Turin and even played a key part in Italy winning the 2020 Euros. But while he has one year left on his current contract, reports indicated that the 37-year-old was considering bringing an end to his 17 year tenure at Juventus.