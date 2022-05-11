Reports | Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC in race for Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini

However, the Italian hasn’t yet decided as to whether he will retire or leave for the MLS but transfer expert Nicolo Schira has reported that Chiellini has interest from the American league. The reporter has indicated that both Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC are looking to sign the defender alongside the Vancouver Whitecaps. But the Athletic has also reported that the 37-year-old does have a contract offer on the cards with the LAFC offering him a deal for the 2023 season.