Reports | Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC in race for Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini
Today at 5:44 PM
According to Nicolo Schira, MLS sides Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC are in the running to sign Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini next summer with the Italian’s contract set to expire. The veteran defender has reportedly made the decision to leave the Old Lady at the end of the 2021/22 season.
Despite signing for Juventus more than seventeen years ago, few will deny that Giorgio Chiellini has turned a page in his career after the defender turned 30. However, injuries and age have been catching up to the 37-year-old and it has many wondering how the Old Lady will replace him. But with less than eighteen months left on his contract, reports have indicated that Chiellini is looking to leave the club.
However, the Italian hasn’t yet decided as to whether he will retire or leave for the MLS but transfer expert Nicolo Schira has reported that Chiellini has interest from the American league. The reporter has indicated that both Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC are looking to sign the defender alongside the Vancouver Whitecaps. But the Athletic has also reported that the 37-year-old does have a contract offer on the cards with the LAFC offering him a deal for the 2023 season.
But Schira has also reported that Chiellini is contemplating retiring from football on a whole although the decision is yet to be made by the veteran defender. However, reports have also indicated that the Old Lady are looking to potentially keep him as the defender does have a contract that only expires at the end of the 2022/23 season.
#LosAngelesFC and #InterMiami have shown interest in signing Giorgio #Chiellini as a free agent from July. #transfers #LAFC #MLS https://t.co/9QSF6zHLKj— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 10, 2022
