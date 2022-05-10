Reports | Newcastle United join Aston Villa in race to sign Philippe Coutinho next summer
Today at 5:51 PM
According to Goal, Newcastle United have entered the battle to sign Philippe Coutinho next summer with the Magpies keen on paying out the reported 40 million fee that Barcelona want. The Brazilian signed for Aston Villa on loan in January and the Villians have the option to buy him permanently.
While he struggled to make an impact at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho’s impact on loan has been very impressive with the now 29-year-old thriving at Bayern Munich and Aston Villa. So much so, that Coutinho won the treble with the Bavarians while contributing to 20 goals across all competitions and has managed to contribute to seven in the Premier League so far. It has seen reports indicate that Villa are overly keen on signing the midfielder permanently with Steven Gerrard keen on getting the move done as well.
However, Coutinho is still only on loan at Villa Park and has one year left on his contract but while Aston Villa do have an option to buy at €40 million, the club are looking to negotiate a lower price. That has opened up the Brazilian to the world and Goal has reported that Newcastle United have joined the race, with the Magpies open to paying the €40 million fee. The 29-year-old is eager to stay in England and is reportedly open to signing for the Magpies but even then, the report has revealed that Villa have the first refusal because he is on loan.
That does complicate the move for the Magpies but they are reported willing to pay over the top in order to get the move done despite reports indicating that Coutinho and Villa are in talks. The two parties are looking to reach an agreement over wage details before Aston Villa even approach Barcelona over signing the 29-year-old permanently next summer.
