Reports | Newcastle United join Aston Villa in race to sign Philippe Coutinho next summer

However, Coutinho is still only on loan at Villa Park and has one year left on his contract but while Aston Villa do have an option to buy at €40 million, the club are looking to negotiate a lower price. That has opened up the Brazilian to the world and Goal has reported that Newcastle United have joined the race, with the Magpies open to paying the €40 million fee. The 29-year-old is eager to stay in England and is reportedly open to signing for the Magpies but even then, the report has revealed that Villa have the first refusal because he is on loan.