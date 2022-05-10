Reports | Manchester City set to pay Erling Haaland’s release clause with medical over

The 21-year-old reportedly has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022 and it has had clubs scrambling to be the first one over the line. However, the Guardian has reported that Manchester City are poised to activate the clause after Haaland completed a medical with the club. The report has indicated that the 21-year-old has signed a five year contract with the Cityzens and will reportedly earn around €350,000-a-week alongside bonuses and add-ons.