Reports | Manchester City set to pay Erling Haaland’s release clause with medical over

Today at 1:28 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester City are poised to pay out Erling Haaland’s release clause at Borussia Dortmund after the Norwegian striker passed a medical. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away after reports of a €75 million release clause, that activates next summer, emerged.
Ever since he signed for Borussia Dortmund, few players have been as prolific and lethal in front of goal as Erling Haaland. The 21-year-old has thrived in Germany scoring an incredible 85 goals in just 88 appearances for the club which includes 21 goals this season. However, much of his time in Germany has seen the Norwegian heavily linked with a move away, especially so this season after rumours of a release clause emerged.
The 21-year-old reportedly has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer of 2022 and it has had clubs scrambling to be the first one over the line. However, the Guardian has reported that Manchester City are poised to activate the clause after Haaland completed a medical with the club. The report has indicated that the 21-year-old has signed a five year contract with the Cityzens and will reportedly earn around €350,000-a-week alongside bonuses and add-ons.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has further reported that the move will see Dortmund replace the 21-year-old with RB Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, signing him for a reported €38 million fee. Not only that, the Guardian has further reported that the move comes after Real Madrid, who was Haaland’s top choice, opted to make Kylian Mbappe their primary summer target and thus opened the road for City to take advantage.
