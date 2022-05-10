Manchester City confirm deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland
Today at 8:35 PM
Manchester City have confirmed that they have agreed to a deal in principle to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer transfer window with the deal set to be completed on July 1st. It was reported earlier this week that the Norway international was set to join City.
Reports emerged earlier this week that Erling Haaland was set to join Manchester City in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. The Norway international has established himself as one of the best strikers in European football with the German club and his prolific scoring form had attracted the attention of several elite European clubs.
Real Madrid and Manchester City were considered the frontrunners to sign the Norwegian although it is understood that the Norwegian rejected the offer from the Spanish club as he was more enticed by the reigning English champions' sporting project. The 21-year-old reportedly has a €75 million release clause that activates in the summer and it is understood that City have pulled the trigger on the deal.
It has been reported that the Norwegian striker has signed a five-year contract with the English club and will earn around €350,000-a-week including bonuses and add-ons. City manager Guardiola refused to comment on the transfer speculation citing its incomplete nature although the Cityzens have confirmed a deal in principle for Haaland.
"Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player," reads the statement.
Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2022
The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.