Loss to Everton is very disappointing especially since we started well, asserts Patson Daka

Leicester City forward Patson Daka believes that his side needs to learn from their mistakes against Everton as they were the better side and should have taken their chances to win the game. The Foxes battled Frank Lampard’s side but were condemned to a 2-1 defeat after a goal from Mason Holgate.

After just four wins in their last ten games, many expected Leicester City to stroll over Everton and brush past Frank Lampard’s side. However, things haven’t gone according to plan for the Foxes all season and once again, it never did as the Toffees walked away as 2-1 winners. That was despite Brendan Rodgers’ side pulling one goal back after Vitaliy Mykolenko’s first Premier League goal.

But a set-piece effort from Mason Holgate handed Everton the lead and this time, they didn’t let the Foxes get back in the game with Jordan Pickford making three crucial saves to ensure that. It saw Patson Daka lament the missed chances and the forward admitted that his side needs to be more clinical and take their chances. He also added that it was a “very disappointing” game to lose and one that has frustrated the team.

"It’s very disappointing. The most disappointing part is that we had control of the game. We did everything right, until the set-piece, which is the most frustrating part for us. We started really well. I think it’s something we have done for the past few games, starting well,” Daka said, reported Goal.

"Football is a game of chances, so if you don’t take your chances and the other team does take their chances… whoever takes their chances will win the game. The way we played the game, the result doesn’t go hand in hand with that. It’s so frustrating for us."

The forward scored the only goal of the game for the home side with him now only one behind Jamie Vardy’s home record this season. It saw Daka admit that it hasn’t been the greatest season for him and he needs to “continue working to find myself in the right positions”. HE also added that the team has struggled to score off late and they’re working to change that.

"I have to continue working to find myself in the right positions to score many goals to help the team One wasn’t enough for the team, so we have to continue working hard and getting more goals. We haven’t really been getting goals in recent games, so we have to work on that as well,” he added.