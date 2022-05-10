Liverpool will be massive challenge but we’ll try to win all our games, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard believes that the Villians will have a tough game on their hands taking on Liverpool but also admitted that his side wants to end the season on a high. Gerrard also added that in his eyes, this may be the best Liverpool side he has ever since in his life.

Ever since Steven Gerrard signed for Aston Villa, there has been a wave of comfort and recognition floating around the club with the Liverpool legend slotting in effortlessly. The 41-year-old has made the switch from Scottish football effortless and it has shown despite a recent drop off in form. So much so, that the Villians are on par to finish in the top half of the table and have an advantage over the others as they have played only 34 games so far.

It means that they have games in hand over most of their rivals but face a tough run-in that includes Manchester City, Liverpool, Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Burnley. But arguably the biggest game will be Villa vs Liverpool and Gerrard believes as much as he admitted that the Reds will “be a massive challenge” for his side. However, the 41-year-old added that in order to win and ensure a big finish then his team will have to be at their very best until the end of the season.

“The way the fixtures have fallen we can have a say in the title race – that is how it is. We will try to win all of the games that are in front of us but we know Liverpool is going to be a massive challenge. If the outcome is in our favour it would mean my team has gone above and beyond and performed extremely well,” Gerrard said, reported the Guardian.

“That is what it is going to take, to get the outcome we want, we need every single player at it, individually and collectively. There is no doubt about it, we need the perfect performance. That goes without saying. We also know that for us to achieve that we are going to have to probably post the best performance we have done so far.”

The Liverpool legend has been touted to one day replace Jurgen Klopp at the helm especially after his start at Aston Villa although the German still has four years on his contract. That could be extended given the way the Reds have gone as Gerrard is the latest in a long line, to admit that this Liverpool side are “probably the best” he has seen. The Villa boss also revealed that he isn’t “disrespecting previous successful Liverpool teams” but believes that since the game has changed, this team has become the “best Liverpool team there’s been”.

“I think to watch they are probably the best, because of the speed, the intensity and the mentality of this current group. But I say that without disrespecting previous successful Liverpool teams, because I grew up watching them, the European Cup winners, serial league title-winners, I grew up on all the DNA of that club.

“I’m well aware that they have had world-class players, managers and teams previously, but I think to watch – on the eye, because of the way the game has changed, it has gone quicker and faster – I think you’re probably watching the best Liverpool team there’s been,” he added.