Lionel Messi said he would sign with Barcelona but next day he came here, reveals Leandro Parades

Lionel Messi established himself as one of the greatest players of all time at Barcelona as he scored 672 goals in 777 appearances across all competitions. The seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner helped the Blaugrana claim multiple domestic and European titles during his time at the club.

Barcelona was unable to offer fresh terms to the Argentinean icon for his renewal due to their financial difficulties off the pitch. Messi’s 17-year tenure at the Camp Nou came to an end in unceremonious fashion and the Argentina international joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Messi signed a two-year deal with the French club until June 2023 with an option for an extra year. The 34-year-old has failed to replicate his best form for the Parisian club as he was unable to guide them to a Champions League crown this campaign. Club and country teammate Parades revealed the details of how Messi’s deal came to fruition.

“We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club (Barça), that was all. We still told him: 'come with us' but he told us: 'I've already arranged everything, tomorrow I'm travelling to sign.' Then I don't know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, because the very night he was going to sign the contract, he told us he was coming here,” Parades told Tyc Sports.