Its not over as we both have three games to play, insists Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:48 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that the title race between his side and Manchester City is not over as both teams have three games to play to determine their fates at the end of the season. The reigning Premier League champions hold a three-point lead over the Merseyside club.
Liverpool are in the mix of achieving a historic quadruple this season as they aim to stake their supremacy across domestic and European competitions. The English giants have secured their place in the finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League after beating Manchester City and Villarreal respectively.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have already secured major silverware this season as they triumphed over Chelsea to win the Carabao Cup in February. The Merseyside club are also hot on the tails of Manchester City as they aim to make a strong end to the season and win their second-ever Premier League in their history.
Liverpool suffered a 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Saturday which put a dent on their title aspirations as City demolished the competition in front of them by claiming a 5-0 victory over Newcastle. City’s victory ensured that they now have a three-point gap between Liverpool and Klopp’s side will have to hope for a City slip-up to have a chance at claiming the title.
Klopp asserted that nothing has been decided yet and there is all to play for until the end of the campaign.
"It's clear it is not over because we both have three games to play and my concern is how can we win our games. We have absolutely no hand in how City play their games but before they are played, we should not add on points. We don't do that and I'm pretty sure City is not doing that. [Until] it's not reachable anymore, why should we stop believing? We can take it exactly like it was, we drew, they won,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
“There are some facts but we are allowed to ignore them and then I try to help the boys see it like me,” he added.
