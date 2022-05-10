Don’t have bad feelings over Tottenham sacking but yes it hurt, admits Jose Mourinho

Since then Spurs have appointed two managers, and one interim boss, while Mourinho has found a footing in Italy again with AS Roma, leading them to the Europa Conference League final in his first season. But the Portuguese manager still holds a tinge of regret over his time in North London and admitted that while he has no “bad feelings”, the sacking did hurt him. He also added that he has no regrets over the move as it opened “the door for me to be in Rome” and he’s “very happy to be in Rome”.