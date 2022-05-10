Credit to Burnley & Everton but we will also fight for our lives, proclaims Jesse Marsch
Today at 7:48 PM
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has praised relegation rivals, Burnley and Everton, for facing adversity bravely and reaping the rewards although he acknowledged that his side will do the same to secure their safety in the Premier League. The Peacocks currently lie in 18th place in the standings.
It was all going great for Leeds at the end of the last campaign as they managed to secure a 9th place finish ahead of expectations placed by media and supporters alike. The English club was earmarked to build and grow from that season but it hasn't panned out exactly how it was envisioned as the Peacocks have been engaged in a battle for survival from relegation.
The Premier League side’s terrible performances and results forced the board to pull the trigger on the reign of Marcelo Bielsa in February and former Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch was appointed as Leeds coach in February. The American coach has improved the fortunes of his side although time will tell if it was enough to keep them in the English top-flight ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Leeds will face Chelsea in their next fixture and then host Brighton & Hove Albion at home before ending their campaign at Brentford. Marsch admitted that his side will give it their all amidst their relegation rivals’ impressive form.
“I try to think how they fit with who I am and how we play football. I love quotes, learning from people of the past. Sports figures, historical figures, whatever. The key is understanding what messages to use at the right time. I love basketball culture in America. The way they combine inner-city kids with university graduates and incredible mentors is amazing,” Marsch told ESPN.
"I use things that resonate with me... there are historical figures, Gandhi, Mother Teresa, presidents like John F. Kennedy. We knew coming into these three matches it was going to be very difficult to pick up points. Our focus is on controlling every moment. Credit to Burnley and Everton. They have also fought for their lives. We'll do the same,” he added.
