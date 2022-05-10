Cannot talk about Erling Haaland deal until its completely done, claims Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the finest young strikers in European football during his stint with Borussia Dortmund . The Norway international has made 88 appearances for the German giants while scoring 85 goals and registering 23 assists worldwide. The Dortmund frontman was crucial for the German club last campaign as he led them to DFB-Pokal glory.

The Norway striker has a reported €75 million release clause that will kick in this summer and Haaland could be set on a move to greener pastures. According to reports from earlier this week, Manchester City have reportedly won the race for the striker's signature as he has signed a five-year contract and will reportedly earn around €350,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium.

It is understood that Pep Guardiola was keen on recruiting Haaland as he wanted to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Cityzens are set to activate the release clause soon and make the deal official in the coming weeks. Guardiola played coy over the Norwegian’s signings although he hinted that everyone already knew the details of the deal.

"Everybody knows the situation but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season. At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I'm not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I cannot talk, I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk,” Guardiola told reporters in a press conference.