No doubt about Paul Pogba's ability but he doesn't work as hard as City players, claims Jamie Carragher
Today at 5:54 PM
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has insisted that Manchester City should not sign Paul Pogba as the Frenchman doesn’t have the work ethic of other City players which makes Pep Guardiola’s side tick. The Manchester United midfielder is free to leave the club at the expiry of his deal this summer.
Reports emerged earlier this week of a sensational cross-town switch for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as Manchester City are linked with making a move for the French midfielder at the end of the season.
It is understood that Pep Guardiola is interested in acquiring the World Cup winner as he looks to bolster his side’s midfield in their aspirations of winning the Champions League next season. The United midfielder has experienced a turbulent second spell at the club after making a then world-record fee transfer worth €105 million.
The 29-year-old has divided opinion throughout his club career and will likely depart Old Trafford at the end of his deal this summer. Former Liverpool player Carragher has claimed that City signing the French international would be the wrong move as he doesn’t have the work ethic to match his abilities. The Sky Sports pundit also posed questions about Pogba’s attitude issues as a warning against the move.
You win the league every year, you get 95 to 100 points every year, but Paul Pogba doesn't work hard enough or as much as these other City players. Pep might be able to get it out of him, and there's no doubt he's got ability, but when you see the other creative players in the City squad - Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva - these are brilliant players who don't stop running and don't stop working from minute one to minute 90,” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“Paul Pogba, whether in a French shirt or for Manchester United, shows unbelievable quality and does special things at different times but we're around six years in or however long he's been at United and we're still talking about his best position and who can get the best out of him,” he added.
