I'm happy here as connection between players and fans is surreal, exclaims Eddie Nketiah
Today at 3:44 PM
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has admitted that he is happy in his surroundings at North London as the connection between the supporters and the players is amazing while also acknowledging that he will give it his all for the team. The English striker’s current deal at the club expires this summer.
Eddie Nketiah joined the Arsenal academy and played for the club at youth levels before making his debut for the senior side in 2017. The striker made a handful of appearances for the club before making a loan switch to Leeds United for the 2019-20 season. The English striker had a fruitful spell with the Peacocks before returning to Arsenal in 2020.
The 22-year-old has to date scored 22 goals for the London club in 89 appearances across all competitions. Nketiah has been in a rich vein of goalscoring form as he has helped the Gunners in their aspirations of securing a Champions League qualifying spot by the end of the season.
Nketiah led his side to a 2-1 victory over Leeds United on Sunday as the striker scored a quickfire double in the opening 10 minutes of the game to seal all three points. The English striker made history as he become the first Arsenal player to score twice within the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game for 20 years.
Nketiah’s future at the club is uncertain as he has reportedly rejected several contract advances from the club and could leave the London club at the expiry of his deal this summer although the Arsenal youth star expressed his delight in playing for the badge.
"It's a great atmosphere throughout the whole season, it's been excellent. You really feel the connection between the players and the fans. It's amazing to be involved. Any player just wants to be playing and get the opportunities. I've worked hard throughout the season to make sure that I was ready when I got my chance. [It is] credit to my team-mates for helping me play and do well. I'm just happy in the team and helping,” Nketiah told Sky Sports.
