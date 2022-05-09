Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, proclaims Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are challenging for top honours again this season as they aim to retain their Premier League crown in the midst of a competitive title race. They took a step closer to fulfilling their dream as they secured a dominant 5-0 victory over Newcastle at home on Sunday.

The win has put the Manchester club three points over Liverpool who suffered a setback in their pursual of the title as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday. Guardiola’s side suffered the ignominy of suffering a Champions League exit last week at the hands of Real Madrid in dramatic fashion although they bounced back with the win over Newcastle.

City undertakes a trip to Wolves in midweek and can take a huge step forward in realizing their ambitions with a victory. They will close out their campaign with fixtures against West Ham and then Aston Villa on the final day. Guardiola claimed that the pressure is truly on his side as everyone in the United Kingdom supports Liverpool as the Merseyside club aims to win a quadruple.

"A week ago, nobody [thought we would be champions]. Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Of course, Liverpool has an incredible history in Europe. Not in the Premier League - they've won one in 30 years. [But] the situation is what it is. We have to [take] nine points, maybe six right now. It depends what is going to happen over the next two games. Wednesday [against Wolves] is a real, real, real final for us. Our destiny is in our hands, and this is important,” Guardiola told beIN SPORTS after the game.