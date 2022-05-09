Bringing home fruits of our labour which is not finished yet, admits Stefano Pioli

AC Milan encountered a difficult away trip to Hellas Verona as they looked to continue their pursuit of claiming Serie A glory by making a strong end to the campaign. The Italian giants dominated the early parts of the game and had several chances to break the deadlock but it was the home side who managed to do so in the 38th minute as Davide Faraoni headed home.

Milan equalized at the stroke of halftime as Sandro Tonali slotted the ball from point blank range. The Italian midfielder was it again after four minutes into the second half as he slotted the ball into an empty net after some good work from Rafael Leao.

Fullback Alessandro Florenzi sealed the victory when he thumped home a volley past the goalkeeper in the 86th minute. Milan manager Pioli expressed his delight at securing the comeback victory which means that the Azzuri moved back to the top after Inter had temporarily closed the gap with their 4-2 win on Friday.

"I am in love with my players because I see the effort they put in every day, I know the journey we've been on. There's another very tough one coming up, so we're satisfied, yes, but already need to find concentration for the next. We were not in anyone's predictions [as title contenders]. We are bringing home the fruits of our labour, which however is not finished yet,” Pioli told DAZN.