Winning Champions League would make this best season of my career, admits Carlo Ancelotti
Today at 4:25 PM
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is in awe of his side’s achievements this season and confessed that winning the Champions League and the La Liga title would make it the best season of his career. The Los Blancos have already lifted the league title and face Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Having signed nobody in the summer and losing Zinedine Zidane alongside Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, many expected Real Madrid to struggle despite Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment. But the Los Blancos have instead won the La Liga title and currently sit in the Champions League. They face Liverpool, in a repeat of 2018 final, and are on par to win a double this season although that all depends on what happens at the end of the season.
That is despite the critics and fans writing them off, especially after Ancelotti was appointed to replace Zidane as many believed that it was a step backwards. But the Italian has done a superb job and admitted that winning both trophies this season would make it “the best season of his career”.
"I've never got to this stage of the season in a situation like this. What a week we've had, winning the league, and getting to the final. To finish it off, it would be good to win [the Champions League] on May 28, and we'll try. Winning it would make this the best season of my career for sure," Ancelotti said, reported ESPN.
With Real Madrid’s La Liga title only confirmed last weekend, it means that according to traditions, their next game will see them get a guard of honour. However, Atletico Madrid have refused to do that and it has led to a lot of controversies although Ancelotti played things down and instead admitted that they “respect” Diego Simeone’s side a lot and that “it doesn’t matter” if they do the guard of honour.
"The Italians aren't used to [the guard of honour]. Atletico Madrid are a club we respect a lot, they're our neighbour and our friend. I have a lot of respect for the players, the fans and the coach. If they do it, great. If not, it doesn't matter,” he added.
