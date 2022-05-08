Win shows that there’s lot to come in future from Crystal Palace, proclaims Wilfried Zaha

With Crystal Palace letting go of more than half their first-team squad and manager Roy Hodgson in the process, many expected the Eagles to be amongst the teams getting relegated. However, the appointment of Patrick Vieira and the additions of right players all across the field have seen the club not just thrive but play with them on par for a best-ever finish. They currently sit 10th on the league table and could potentially finish as high as 8th place if things go their way.