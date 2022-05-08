Win shows that there’s lot to come in future from Crystal Palace, proclaims Wilfried Zaha
Today at 4:00 PM
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha believes that the Eagles’ latest win and their rise towards the top half of the table shows exactly what they can do now and what they want to do. The Selhurst Park side have turned into a very impressive team under Patrick Vieira and sit 10th on the league table.
With Crystal Palace letting go of more than half their first-team squad and manager Roy Hodgson in the process, many expected the Eagles to be amongst the teams getting relegated. However, the appointment of Patrick Vieira and the additions of right players all across the field have seen the club not just thrive but play with them on par for a best-ever finish. They currently sit 10th on the league table and could potentially finish as high as 8th place if things go their way.
That combined with more than a few other factors has seen many fans impressed and pleased at the direction that the Eagles are going in with Wilfried Zaha among the many. The Ivorian believes that their latest win, over Watford, proves that the club are going in the right direction. However, Zaha also added that the team is working together to improve but they’re taking “every game as it comes”.
"It [the win] was massive because obviously for the players that have just joined the team it gives them confidence. It gives everyone confidence to understand that the team we’re trying to build is a very good team and that in the first season this is what we can do," Zaha said as quoted by the club's website.
“So it shows there’s a lot to come in the future. We’re taking every game as it comes and just glad to get the points on the board. Let’s see how high we can get up the table. It is showing that everyone understands their job and is working together. It is not even a thing where it’s just the defence. It’s the whole team. It starts up-front with the way we defend and it’s a credit to everyone."
