Respect everything Tottenham do but I don’t like that kind of football, claims Jurgen Klopp

It saw Spurs take the lead, via Heung-Min Son, before the Reds found the equaliser, via Luis Diaz, although those would be the only two goals scored. That meant that Liverpool do go top of the table but they dropped points and it saw Jurgen Klopp be very critical of Tottenham’s gameplan. The German hit out at the defensive plan that Conte put out and admitted that he doesn’t “like this kind of football”. Klopp also added that while he “respects everything they do”, he wouldn’t ask his team to play like that.