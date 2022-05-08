Made my intention clear that I want to be at Leeds United, reveals Kalvin Phillips

But amidst links of a move away to arch-rivals Manchester United, Kalvin Phillips has hit out at the rumours and reports, indicating that his future is at Leeds United. The 26-year-old has only one year left on his contract but admitted that his focus is on the Yorkshire club “until my contract ends.” However, he also added that there will always be rumours and reports of a move away although he's "happy at Leeds and always will be".