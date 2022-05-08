Made my intention clear that I want to be at Leeds United, reveals Kalvin Phillips
Today at 4:45 PM
Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has hit out at the rumours linking him with a move away from Elland Road and revealed that his focus is all on the club. The 26-year-old has been in demand even before Leeds were promoted and will be amongst the top stars linked with a move away next summer.
Over the years, few English players have been linked with a move away from more than Kalvin Phillips with the midfielder’s performances for Leeds United not helping his cause. Combine that with the 26-year-old becoming a regular feature for the England national team and it has only seen Phillips’ stock rise in the footballing world. However, with the Peacocks struggling this term and them battling against relegation, it has many wondering about the midfielder’s future.
But amidst links of a move away to arch-rivals Manchester United, Kalvin Phillips has hit out at the rumours and reports, indicating that his future is at Leeds United. The 26-year-old has only one year left on his contract but admitted that his focus is on the Yorkshire club “until my contract ends.” However, he also added that there will always be rumours and reports of a move away although he's "happy at Leeds and always will be".
"I've made my intentions clear that I want to be at Leeds and I'll focus on that until my contract ends. It's always been something that I'm not really worried about. It's always been something I've been confident in," Phillips said, reports ESPN>
“There's always going to be noise when you're an England international and you're playing for one of the biggest teams in the country. Until the end of the season, I'll be happy at Leeds and I always will be.
