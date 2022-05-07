When you start to win it becomes a drug for you and you want to repeat it, insists Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte was appointed as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 2 November 2021 following the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Italian manager signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year as he looked to improve their form and catapult them into a side capable of winning trophies.

The London club has overcome their dismal start to the campaign and are now in contention of securing a Champions League qualifying at the end of the season. The London club's aspirations of a top-four finish took a blow last month when they suffered defeat to Brighton and only drew with Brentford. Tottenham are now sit fifth in the table and two points behind Arsenal with the two teams set to face each other in a high-stakes encounter on Thursday.

Conte provided some insight into their recent slip ups but believes that his side are gradually improving and are taking the next step in being a side that get addicted to the thrill of winning and chasing trophies.

“It can happen in one or two games in a row, and you can struggle. This can happen for many reasons. Maybe sometimes the pressure has started to become stronger but I think this team and this group of players are improving with every aspect, including managing the pressure. In my opinion, you gain the winning mentality and you become a winner in the moment that you start to win,” Conte said in a press conference.