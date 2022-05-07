When you start to win it becomes a drug for you and you want to repeat it, insists Antonio Conte
Today at 5:32 PM
Antonio Conte has acknowledged that his team are improving while pointing out that once this group of players need to get addicted to the drug of winning to develop the mindset to want to win trophies. The Italian coach took charge of the London club in November and has improved their form.
Antonio Conte was appointed as head coach of Tottenham Hotspur on 2 November 2021 following the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo. The Italian manager signed an 18-month contract with the option of a further year as he looked to improve their form and catapult them into a side capable of winning trophies.
The London club has overcome their dismal start to the campaign and are now in contention of securing a Champions League qualifying at the end of the season. The London club's aspirations of a top-four finish took a blow last month when they suffered defeat to Brighton and only drew with Brentford. Tottenham are now sit fifth in the table and two points behind Arsenal with the two teams set to face each other in a high-stakes encounter on Thursday.
Conte provided some insight into their recent slip ups but believes that his side are gradually improving and are taking the next step in being a side that get addicted to the thrill of winning and chasing trophies.
“It can happen in one or two games in a row, and you can struggle. This can happen for many reasons. Maybe sometimes the pressure has started to become stronger but I think this team and this group of players are improving with every aspect, including managing the pressure. In my opinion, you gain the winning mentality and you become a winner in the moment that you start to win,” Conte said in a press conference.
“Because when you start to win you understand that the work that you did brought this result. When you start to win, winning becomes a drug for you and you want to repeat it. You want to have this fantastic moment, to celebrate, to feel in this moment that you are the best,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.